Pakistan

BTTN positive sign for advancement in research: Governor

  • He said that the establishment of BTTN would not only promote knowledge based modern research but also help in formulating national policies.
APP 08 Apr 2021

QUETTA: Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Thursday said that the establishment of Balochistan Think Tank Network (BTTN) was a positive sign for advancement in field of research.

Due to the absence of such think tank and research centers in the province, we could not avail our experts and researchers, he said this while talking to the participants of a meeting organized to sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Balochistan Think Tank Network and Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences (BUITEMS).

The MoU was signed by Vice Chancellor of BUITEMS Engineer Farooq Bazai and BTTN’s Consultant Brigadier (retd) Agha Ahmed Gul in supervision of Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai.

Vice Chancellor of University of Balochistan Professor Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Vice Chancellor of Sardar Bahadur Khan Women's University Dr. Sajida Tareen and University of Loralai Dr. Maqsood Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai said that the government was spending a huge amount on entire PhD scholars, so it was important that even those with higher degrees should be focused on research for betterment of knowledge.

He said that the establishment of BTTN would not only promote knowledge based modern research but also help in formulating national policies.

It was imperative to take full advantage from experience of the competent experts and researchers of Balochistan Public Sector Universities, he added.

Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

BTTN positive sign for advancement in research: Governor

