ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock

  • The pound fell 1.2% against the dollar and 1.7% against the euro between Tuesday and Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency.
  • Sterling's pullback was "exaggerated," ING analysts wrote, adding that they were "constructive" on the pound, citing Britain's relatively fast COVID-19 vaccine programme.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

LONDON: Sterling steadied against the dollar and euro on Thursday, recovering after a bruising bout of profit-taking earlier in the week.

The pound fell 1.2% against the dollar and 1.7% against the euro between Tuesday and Wednesday as investors took cash off the table after a strong first quarter for the British currency.

But by 1500 GMT on Thursday, sterling was up 0.15% against the dollar at $1.3760, after touching its lowest this month earlier in the day as the dollar traded near its lowest in two weeks versus major peers.

Against the euro, the pound fell 0.1% to 86.49 pence per euro, following two days of losses against the single currency since September - a fall traders said was amplified by a squeeze of euro-pound short positions.

Traders were largely optimistic over the pound's near-term prospects after a strong start to the year. But some urged caution as markets have already priced in positive news for sterling.

Sterling's pullback was "exaggerated," ING analysts wrote, adding that they were "constructive" on the pound, citing Britain's relatively fast COVID-19 vaccine programme.

Expectations of an economic rebound in Britain, spurred by rapid vaccinations, helped sterling to record its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro. Falling expectations of negative interest rates also helped.

Britain has surged ahead of the rest of Europe in the race to inoculate its population, with almost half of its citizens receiving a first dose. But supply issues from its main Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine have slowed progress in recent days.

Some market players said the pound may struggle to maintain its strong start to the year.

"We are starting what's likely to be much more challenging quarter for sterling," said Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, with positive news on vaccines and the lower risk of negative rates already priced in.

Others said Britain's economic performance in the next quarter would be a key factor. With infection numbers falling, a planned partial re-opening of the economy is due next week.

"For there to be follow through, we actually need to see the data outperform even expectations," said Stephen Gallo, European head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

Pound Sterling Britain GDP Sterling vs dollar British Forex Market COVID 19 vaccine programme

Sterling steadies vs dollar, euro after profit-taking knock

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters