ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

USC's special discount package for Ramazan likely to start from April 10

  • He said other 1500 essential items would also be available at the rates of the year 2018.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Utility Stores Corporation (USC) Managing Director (MD) Umer Lodhi Thursday announced that a special 'Ramzan discount Package’ would start from April 10 at all utility stores of the country with affordable rates, giving subsidy to over 19 essential commodities.

In an exclusive talk with PTV news channel, he said that Ramzan package would be applicable including sugar, wheat flour, pulses, gram flour, dry dates, rice, tea, Oil, Ghee, Baisen, beverages and tetra pack milk, from April 10.

He said on the special instruction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, relief package was announced in an aimed at providing basic food items and commodities at subsidized rates throughout the country's 4000 outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation.

"USC is committed to maintain transparency in the corporation and will provide quality items to the customers across the country, under the PM relief package", he assured.

He said government has approved a ration relief package of Ramazan Rs 7.80 billion for utility stores, adding, there will not be shortage of food items and efforts were being made to further boost up supplies by the management.

Meanwhile, sugar would be provided at Rs 68 per Kg and ghee 170 per Kg, flour would be sold at Rs 800 less than the market price.

He said other 1500 essential items would also be available at the rates of the year 2018.

“Quality control in all country wide outlets was the top priority of the corporation and special vigilance teams had been constituted to keep strict check on the quality of the commodities”, Umer Lodhi added.

usc Ramzan Package

USC's special discount package for Ramazan likely to start from April 10

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters