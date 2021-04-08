ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
PSX turns around, gains 787 points to close at 44,741 points

  As many as 391 companies' transacted shares in the stock market, 267 of them recorded gain and 100 sustained losses.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday turned around and witnessed bullish trend, gaining 787.78 points, with positive change of 1.79 per cent, closing at 44741.36 points against 43,953.58 points on the last working day.

A total 383,105,491 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 370,528,454 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.979 billion against Rs20.344 billion the previous day.

As many as 391 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 267 of them recorded gain and 100 sustained losses whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Ghani Glo Hol with a volume of 35,911,500 shares and price per share of Rs26.66, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 28,686,579 and price per share of Rs138.13 and Byco Petroleum with volume of 26,027,500 and price per share of Rs9.84.

Rafhan Maize witnessed maximum increase of Rs350 per share, closing at Rs9850 followed by Bata (Pak), share prices of which increased by Rs80, closing at Rs1940. Indus Motors recorded maximum decrease of Rs13.18 per share, closing at Rs1122.18 whereas Imrooz Modaraba was runner up with the decrease of Rs12.22 per share, closing at Rs150.78.

PSX KSE 100 index

