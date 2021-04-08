Haleem feels need to invent vaccines for corrupt rulers

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf PTI Vice President and Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said in a video statement issue for media that the opposition was making big claims to overthrow the government but had fallen on its own, today PDM leaders were at each other's throats.

He said that 2021 was proving to be the year of development of the country. "Thanks to the struggle of our leader Imran Khan, the country is prospering. In the past, politicians looted the country and sent all the money abroad, but Imran Khan is the only leader who brought all his money into the country from abroad," said Haleem.

He said today, Pakistan's exports had increased, and the stock market was at its highest level. "Inflation has come down compared to last year and the dollar has also fallen. The highest number of vehicles were sold in March 2021. The FBR has met the tax targets. The business community is paying taxes. In the past, they did not pay taxes because the thieves ate all the money."

He said the people are convinced that the ruler is honest now and the money is going to the people. Opposition is fighting in a small position of Senate Opposition Leader, now PDM is dead.

He said 2021 would be the year of fulfillment of promises made, homeless families had started getting houses and employment opportunities were also coming. "Pakistan is currently on the right track of development."

Haleem further said that PPP government in Sindh had taken away basic facilities from the people. "There is an urgent need to invent vaccines even for the corrupt rulers of Sindh."

He said education, health and clean water were not available to the masses in Sindh.

He said more than 5,000 AIDS cases had been reported in Bhutto's city of Larkana, while measles was spreading in Sindh, ambulances had been stopped from being given to the people in Sindh, dog bite cases were highest in Sindh.

He said Rs6 crore were spent on dog killing campaign but nowhere in Sindh was the campaign visible.