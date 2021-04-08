PIA launches direct flights from Lahore to Skardu

KARACHI: PIA has started direct flights from Lahore to Skardu.

According to a PIA spokesperson, two weekly flights are being operated for Lahore-Skardu-Lahore.

The first flight took off from Lahore on Wednesday carrying 153 passengers. The new flight was welcomed by passengers.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, PIA is operating more flights to the northern areas to promote domestic tourism and facilitate passengers. Chief Executive Officer PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik while congratulating PIA officials on the launch of the new flight, stressed upon providing best services to the passengers. The passengers were seen off by PIA officials at Lahore Airport.—PR

