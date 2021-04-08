KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 7, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,690.29 High: 4,766.28 Low: 4,667.50 Net Change: (-) 50.55 Volume ('000): 306,486 Value ('000): 18,470,167 Makt Cap 1,319,789,715,484 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,085.59 NET CH. (+) 41.78 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,353.66 NET CH. (-) 165.61 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,511.52 NET CH. (-) 72.21 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,870.25 NET CH. (-) 75.83 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,470.37 NET CH. (-) 10.34 ------------------------------------ As on: 7-April-2021 ====================================

