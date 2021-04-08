Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
08 Apr 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Wednesday (April 7, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,690.29
High: 4,766.28
Low: 4,667.50
Net Change: (-) 50.55
Volume ('000): 306,486
Value ('000): 18,470,167
Makt Cap 1,319,789,715,484
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,085.59
NET CH. (+) 41.78
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,353.66
NET CH. (-) 165.61
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,511.52
NET CH. (-) 72.21
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,870.25
NET CH. (-) 75.83
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,470.37
NET CH. (-) 10.34
------------------------------------
As on: 7-April-2021
====================================
