ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat lifted on spring planting concerns

  • CBOT soybeans fell 10 cents to $14.08-3/4 per bushel, while CBOT corn added 5 cents to $5.59-1/4 per bushel.
Reuters Updated 08 Apr 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago wheat futures gained on Wednesday, following the Minneapolis Grain Exchange's hard red spring wheat higher on concerns that dryness across the U.S. Great Plains could impact spring wheat plantings.

Chicago corn gained ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply and demand report on Friday that is expected to show strong exports further drawing down corn stockpiles. Soybeans slid as South American harvest progresses.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was 1-1/4 cents higher at $6.16-3/4 per bushel as of 12:10 p.m. (1710 GMT), while MGEX May spring wheat gained 11-3/4 cents to $6.22-3/4 per bushel.

CBOT soybeans fell 10 cents to $14.08-3/4 per bushel, while CBOT corn added 5 cents to $5.59-1/4 per bushel.

Spring wheat planting across the upper Great plains in the United States and the Canadian prairie has been hampered by extreme dryness that could negatively impact yields, said Brian Hoops, senior market analyst at Midwest Market Solutions, noting that some farmers could move away from wheat seedings.

"They could prolong planting decisions and go to soybeans," he said. "but they need some rain."

Meanwhile, corn and soybeans struggled to find direction as traders watch for the USDA to adjust grain usage in its monthly supply and demand assessment.

The agency may wait to see if grain exports catch up with recent sales before reducing stocks, said Joe Vaclavik, president of Standard Grain.

"We've still got a lot of shipping to do, in terms of corn, if we're going to get anywhere near these targets," he said.

Brazil's soybean harvest is poised for a record yield, pressuring the U.S. oilseed market despite rain delays.

Meanwhile, U.S. corn markets rose on delays in Brazil's second-crop corn planting that could potentially trim yields by an estimated 3.6% this year, Agroconsult said.

Wheat Corn Soybeans CBOT USDA oilseed U.S. Department of Agriculture Joe Vaclavik U.S. corn markets U.S. oilseed market Brian Hoops

Wheat lifted on spring planting concerns

PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters