ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SECP enables Startups to offer Employee Stock Options Plan

  • Stock Option Plans permit employees to share in the company’s success without requiring a startup business to spend precious cash, said a press release issued here.
APP 07 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Employee Stock Option Plan (ESOP) is a popular method of attracting, motivating, and retaining employees.

Stock Option Plans permit employees to share in the company’s success without requiring a startup business to spend precious cash, said a press release issued here.

Previously, only public companies were allowed to issue employee stock options.

As a step forward to facilitate corporate sector, the SECP hereby clarifies that private limited companies especially startups can also now offer ownership rights to their employees as a non-monetary compensation for their intellectual services and promotion of their business.

A private company may offer shares to its existing shareholders in accordance with section 83(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 2017, and if the whole or any part of the shares offered is declined or is not subscribed, such shares can be offered to its employees under pre-determined contractual arrangements.

Option for employees to own a company they work for proves to be a highly motivating factor to increase productivity and efficacy which startups immensely require at their initial stages of business commencement. The trend of offering shares to employees is globally more prevalent in startups who might not be able to afford hefty compensation packages for their employees.

Therefore, in order to accelerate business growth in Pakistan, the SECP has given clearance to private limited companies including startups to offer Stock Option Plans which gives them the flexibility to award stock options to employees.

SECP ESOP

SECP enables Startups to offer Employee Stock Options Plan

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters