ANL 33.43 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1%)
ASC 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASL 23.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
AVN 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.54%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.75%)
DGKC 119.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.58%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.27%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.1%)
HASCOL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 81.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.73%)
HUMNL 6.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.89%)
JSCL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
KAPCO 40.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.99%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.27 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
MLCF 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.84%)
PAEL 33.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
PIBTL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.86%)
POWER 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
PPL 85.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.77%)
PRL 24.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.3%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.35%)
TRG 137.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.19%)
UNITY 28.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.37%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,708 Decreased By ▼ -40.45 (-0.85%)
BR30 24,400 Decreased By ▼ -136.34 (-0.56%)
KSE100 44,063 Decreased By ▼ -341.9 (-0.77%)
KSE30 18,075 Decreased By ▼ -171.36 (-0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SocGen in talks with Amundi for 825mn euros sale of Lyxor

  • Amundi, for its part, said buying Lyxor would make it the leader in Europe in the field of exchange traded funds (ETFs).
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

PARIS: Societe Generale has entered into exclusive negotiations with asset manager Amundi to sell most of its Lyxor asset management unit, a 825 million euros transaction in line with the French bank's efforts to boost its profits.

"This disposal project would cover Lyxor's passive (ETFs) and active (including alternative) management activities for institutional clients in France and abroad", Societe Generale said on Wednesday, adding it would retain some of Lyxor units.

"This transaction, which is expected to be finalised by February 2022 at the latest, would be carried out at a price of 825 million euros ($979.28 million) and would have an estimated positive impact of approximately 18 basis points on the group's CET1 ratio when completed", the bank added.

Reuters reported at the end of March that Societe Generale was in advanced talks with both France's Amundi and US firm State Street Corp to sell Lyxor.

Societe Generale said the capital gain from the sale would be around 430 million euros, adding the transaction would conclude its "refocusing program" launched in 2018.

Amundi, for its part, said buying Lyxor would make it the leader in Europe in the field of exchange traded funds (ETFs).

Lyxor, which ranks as Europe's third largest ETF provider, had about 82.3 billion euros of assets under management in ETFs as of February, representing half of its operations.

Societe Generale economist at Societe Generale CET1 Lyxor's passive

SocGen in talks with Amundi for 825mn euros sale of Lyxor

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters