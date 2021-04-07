Two children, woman killed in Karachi blast

(Karachi) At least two children and a woman were killed while five others were injured in a gas cylinder explosion in the city's Gulistan-e-Johar area, local media reported on Wednesday.

As per details, a loud blast was reported near Mosamiyat spreading fear among area residents. The blast was so intense that cars were damaged while three shops were completely destroyed.

Soon after the incident, police and Rangers personnel reached the spot and cordoned off the area. The investigation officials said that the explosion occurred at an LPG cylinder shop.

The bomb disposal squad was also summoned. Meanwhile, further investigations into the incident are underway.

Earlier, a Rangers official was killed and 10 others were injured in an explosion in Karachi's Orangi Town.

The terror attack was carried out through a bomb planted on a parked motorcycle which was detonated when a Rangers vehicle passed through the area.