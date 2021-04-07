ANL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
Hilton announces to reenter into Pakistan

  • “This is a landmark agreement for Hilton that signals our re-entry to the Pakistan market,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development in the Middle East and Africa for Hilton.
Ali Ahmed 07 Apr 2021

US-based hotel chain, Hilton Worldwide has announced to enter the Pakistani market after signing an agreement with Dhabi Hospitality.

Under the agreement, Hilton will introduce its upscale DoubleTree in Pakistan’s capital city Islamabad.

“This is a landmark agreement for Hilton that signals our re-entry to the Pakistan market,” said Carlos Khneisser, vice president of development in the Middle East and Africa for Hilton, quoted hotelnewsme.com.

“We are doing so as part of a groundbreaking development in the country’s business capital and one which will offer unparalleled convenience for travelers to the New Islamabad International Airport, which is ultimately expected to handle around 25 million passengers on an annual basis,” he said.

Currently planned for debut in 2025, DoubleTree will be located to the west of central Islamabad on Srinagar Highway, which links the city with New Islamabad International Airport.

Muhammad Sadiq, CEO of Dhabi Hospitality said, “We are proud to be bringing the DoubleTree by Hilton brand to Pakistan.”

Hilton announces to reenter into Pakistan

