PARTLY FACETIOUS: The PM’s telethon

“I am still reeling from The Khan’s telethon…”

“It went on for a lot longer than scheduled because of the number of public calls and…”

“And obviously he had some free time on his hands…”

“Don’t be facetious, The Khan on average chairs ten meetings a day and…wait…how many meetings were chaired by Nawaz Sharif? Ooops, sorry he delegated all meetings to Dar the Accountant…”

“Speaking of Dar there is one personality trait that is not normally associated with his profession?”

“What profession? Money laundering for the boss and this is what he himself claimed in an affidavit? Balancing the books as an accountant and later as minister of finance, heading the boards of many shrines and…”

“Even Baba Farid’s?”

“Stop, the ‘Home Department’ is not under discussion…”

“I agree, but it is having considerable influence on our Prime Minister’s thought pattern and that scares me.”

“Hey Medina ki riyasat is a utopia that we all should support – it means justice for all, it means…”

“No I am not referring to that.”

“Oh – did you mean his pontification in all public speeches! That is no fault of his…”

“That comes with the job - others went the same route and let’s be honest the larger the cabinet the more the number of sycophants who nod their heads in agreement so vigorously that if they were puppets their heads would fall off…”

“Wow that was uncalled-for anyway…the use of the word puppets and heads falling off.”

“I neither meant it literally nor figuratively – it was a poor choice and…”

“OK, so what upset you so much that even though you are a diehard Khanzadeh you still took exception to what The Khan said and…”

“And I kept silent trying to swallow what he said but I can’t any more…”

“Let loose my friend.”

“Khan sahib ‘rape’ is not due to clothes a woman may wear, or her character, it’s about power, it’s about a sickness…”

“Never thought I’d say that but yes I agree with you wholeheartedly.”

