Speakers term SNC panacea to educational issues

HYDERABAD: Speak-ers at a seminar termed the execution of single national curriculum (SNC) as panacea to educational problems in the country and apprised the academicians, scholars and students of the pros and cons of SNC in detail.

They were speaking at a seminar titled ‘Single National Curriculum,’ held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The additional secretary for federal education Dr Rafique Tahir said the authorities concerned had been informed that the new academic session will now begin in August 2021, following extension of examination dates, which will be held in May-June.

He said the ministry developed the SNC for primary students, which will be followed by the public and private schools across the country from the prevailing academic year after consultation with provincial governments and other stakeholders.

University of Sindh director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar said all the stakeholders should give their input on the SNC policy so that a uniform education system across the country might be introduced.

She said that there was a status quo when it came to education and for breaking it, the policy regarding enforcement of a single national curriculum was very significant and needed of the hour.

Director General of a Research Centre, International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq said the SNC had been prepared and at present the provincial governments had been requested to get the books published as per their requirements.

He said new books based on SNC would be introduced at the start of the new academic session to be started in August this year.

Scholar and author Fahim Noonari said the purpose of SNC should be the provision of equal opportunities and eradication of class-based educational systems. He said the government was considering a proposal to put back the start of the new academic session from April to August due to Covid-19.

Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said the world looked down upon the Pakistani education system and rightly so. “We teach the same subjects in our school as are taught in any other country’s schools but our way of teaching is flawed so that only a few exceptionally bright students are able to get ahead. The rest lag behind. We see the same thing in our universities too,” he said.

