ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Speakers term SNC panacea to educational issues

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

HYDERABAD: Speak-ers at a seminar termed the execution of single national curriculum (SNC) as panacea to educational problems in the country and apprised the academicians, scholars and students of the pros and cons of SNC in detail.

They were speaking at a seminar titled ‘Single National Curriculum,’ held at Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium of the Arts Faculty Building, University of Sindh Jamshoro on Tuesday.

The additional secretary for federal education Dr Rafique Tahir said the authorities concerned had been informed that the new academic session will now begin in August 2021, following extension of examination dates, which will be held in May-June.

He said the ministry developed the SNC for primary students, which will be followed by the public and private schools across the country from the prevailing academic year after consultation with provincial governments and other stakeholders.

University of Sindh director Bureau of STAGS Dr Ghazala Panhwar said all the stakeholders should give their input on the SNC policy so that a uniform education system across the country might be introduced.

She said that there was a status quo when it came to education and for breaking it, the policy regarding enforcement of a single national curriculum was very significant and needed of the hour.

Director General of a Research Centre, International Islamic University Islamabad Dr Muhammad Zia ul Haq said the SNC had been prepared and at present the provincial governments had been requested to get the books published as per their requirements.

He said new books based on SNC would be introduced at the start of the new academic session to be started in August this year.

Scholar and author Fahim Noonari said the purpose of SNC should be the provision of equal opportunities and eradication of class-based educational systems. He said the government was considering a proposal to put back the start of the new academic session from April to August due to Covid-19.

Director Pakistan Study Centre Prof Shuja Ahmed Mahesar said the world looked down upon the Pakistani education system and rightly so. “We teach the same subjects in our school as are taught in any other country’s schools but our way of teaching is flawed so that only a few exceptionally bright students are able to get ahead. The rest lag behind. We see the same thing in our universities too,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID19 SNC University of Sindh Jamshoro Shaikh Ayaz Auditorium Dr Rafique Tahir Dr Ghazala Panhwar Muhammad Zia ul Haq

Speakers term SNC panacea to educational issues

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.