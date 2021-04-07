Denmark launches ‘corona pass’ to facilitate reopening

COPENHAGEN: Denmark on Tuesday began requiring people to use a new Covid certificate to enter certain businesses or face fines, one of the first European countries to do so.

The “corona pass” certifies that someone has either been fully vaccinated, has tested negative in the previous 72 hours, or has tested positive two to 12 weeks earlier, conferring immunity to the virus.

While most will use a smartphone app, the passport is also available in paper form and is still under development, with a final version scheduled for May.

Businesses that do not verify patrons are carrying a “corona pass” risk a minimum fine of 400 euros ($470), and up to 6,000 euros in the case of repeated offences, according to the justice ministry.