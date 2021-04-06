ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Good Governance Strategy part of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

  • He said, implementation of Good Governance Strategy is very important in the context of the forthcoming Holy month of Ramazan.
APP 06 Apr 2021

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan Tuesday termed the Good Governance Strategy (GGS) as most important part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s agenda.

He said this while chairing a meeting of the Good Governance Strategy with Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Kamran Khan Bangash, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, IGP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sana Ullah Abbassi and relevant Administrative Secretaries were also present.

All Divisional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners attended the meeting via video link. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said that good governance is an important part of the current government's agenda and directed all district administrations that they should ensure proper implementation of good governance strategy of the provincial government.

He said, implementation of Good Governance Strategy is very important in the context of the forthcoming Holy month of Ramazan.

Despite the difficult situation, the government is committed to provide maximum relief to the people, the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said. He directed the district district administration and the police to ensure the implementation of the provincial government’s Ramazan strategy in all cases and no lenience in this connection would be tolerated. The Chief Minister directed that all the necessities should be made available to the people at all times during the forthcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

He directed the administration including Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of each districts all across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to setup cheap bazaars so that to provide and ensure essential commodities to the people at affordable rates,

He directed the concerned quarters to ensure availability of essential commodities in cheap bazaars, nominal cheap bazaars are not tolerated at all and food retailers should be closely monitored. He said all the shelter's homes should be made fully functional and special care should be taken of the needy during the Holy month of Ramadan.

The Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said it should be made sure that no one sleeps on the streets during Ramadan and directed the IGP and other concerned officials of the traffic and security that they should formulate a plan for Ramadan.

He said under the Clean and Green Pakistan campaign, regular cleaning campaigns should be run and strict action should be taken against those who dump filth in rivers. The use of polythene bags in tourist places should be banned completely, the Chief Minister directed the meeting.

The district administration should pay special attention to the Patwar sector and applicants should be released in person within two days, the Chief Minister said, adding, in case of delay in release of individuals, strict action should be taken against the concerned Patwari, Mahmood Khan warned.

Mahmood Khan Ramazan

Good Governance Strategy part of KP govt: Mahmood Khan

Academic activities in Sindh to resume from April 22, says Ghani

Schools in COVID hotspots to remain closed till April 28, says Shafqat

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters