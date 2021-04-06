ANL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (5.23%)
ASC 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.18%)
ASL 23.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.62%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
DGKC 119.95 Increased By ▲ 4.45 (3.85%)
EPCL 54.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 23.82 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.57%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.84%)
HUBC 82.30 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.54%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (5%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.35 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.28%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (3.91%)
PAEL 32.81 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (5.84%)
PIBTL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.5%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.78%)
PPL 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.06%)
PRL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.43%)
PTC 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (7.01%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (3.19%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (6.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.39%)
BR100 4,738 Increased By ▲ 111.87 (2.42%)
BR30 24,492 Increased By ▲ 854.97 (3.62%)
KSE100 44,379 Increased By ▲ 831.2 (1.91%)
KSE30 18,242 Increased By ▲ 391.07 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

South Africa signs deal for 20mn Pfizer COVID-19 doses

  • The deal is another fillip for the country worst hit by COVID-19 infections in Africa as it adds to the 31 million single-shot doses from Johnson & Johnson which the government approved on Thursday.
  • The country has also been allocated 12 million shots under the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme and is likely to get doses for 10 million people from the African Union's AVATT initiative.
Reuters Updated 06 Apr 2021

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa has signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc for 20 million dual shot COVID-19 vaccine doses, a government official told Reuters on Tuesday, boosting plans to start mass vaccinations from April.

The deal is another fillip for the country worst hit by COVID-19 infections in Africa as it adds to the 31 million single-shot doses from Johnson & Johnson which the government approved on Thursday.

The first batch from Pfizer is expected to arrive later in April, Anban Pillay, Deputy Director-general at the Department of Health, told Reuters, but he did not comment on the price.

The government is buying the J&J vaccine for $10 per dose.

After the Pfizer deal, the government will have enough to vaccinate roughly 41 million people out of its total population of 60 million.

The country has also been allocated 12 million shots under the World Health Organization's COVAX scheme and is likely to get doses for 10 million people from the African Union's AVATT initiative.

It is not clear whether the COVAX and AVATT doses will be a single shot, dual shot or a mix of both.

Health experts have urged the government to scale up its vaccination programme in the light of speculation that Africa's most industrialized country is likely to be hit by a third wave of infections in the winter months of June and July.

South Africa's vaccination campaign was dealt a blow in early February when it put on hold a plan to start inoculations with AstraZeneca's vaccine, after a small trial showed it offered minimal protection against mild to moderate COVID-19 caused by the dominant local coronavirus variant.

The government then switched to the J&J shot in an "implementation study" to start protecting frontline healthcare workers with limited doses.

Pfizer vaccine South Africa Tests South Africa regulator J&J COVID 19 vaccines Pfizer shots Pfizer shot

South Africa signs deal for 20mn Pfizer COVID-19 doses

‘Decisions regarding exams are final. Students should start preparing’: Shafqat Mahmood

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters