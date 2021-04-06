ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (2.98%)
ASC 14.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.12%)
ASL 23.62 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.1%)
AVN 80.20 Increased By ▲ 4.31 (5.68%)
BOP 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.18%)
BYCO 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.91%)
DGKC 118.56 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (2.65%)
EPCL 54.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.19%)
FCCL 23.87 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.4%)
FFBL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.62%)
FFL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.35%)
HASCOL 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.37%)
HUBC 81.80 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.92%)
HUMNL 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.33%)
JSCL 18.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (5.88%)
KAPCO 40.25 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.03%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.19%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 1.32 (3.05%)
PAEL 31.61 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.97%)
PIBTL 10.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.5%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.22%)
PPL 85.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.61%)
PRL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.11%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.2%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.15%)
SNGP 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.85%)
TRG 136.19 Increased By ▲ 9.69 (7.66%)
UNITY 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (3.14%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,698 Increased By ▲ 72 (1.56%)
BR30 24,268 Increased By ▲ 631.05 (2.67%)
KSE100 44,037 Increased By ▲ 488.62 (1.12%)
KSE30 18,101 Increased By ▲ 249.47 (1.4%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK new car sales rise around 11pc in key selling month of March

  • The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said registrations rose 11% compared with the first month of last year's lockdown, but they were still down around 37% below the average for 2010-2019.
  • Many dealers have been using "click and collect" and delivery services to continue to operate as showrooms remain closed to the public.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

LONDON: British new car registrations rose by around 11% on an annual basis in March, usually one of the two top selling months of the year, according to preliminary industry data released on Tuesday.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said registrations rose 11% compared with the first month of last year's lockdown, but they were still down around 37% below the average for 2010-2019.

March is one of two annual occasions when the licence plate series changes, spurring demand.

Many dealers have been using "click and collect" and delivery services to continue to operate as showrooms remain closed to the public.

In England, they are due to reopen from April 12, alongside other nonessential retail outlets.

The SMMT will publish final figures for the month at 0900 local time on Tuesday.

New car sales British new car registrations Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders SMMT

UK new car sales rise around 11pc in key selling month of March

More than one million people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pakistan: Umar

PM shares breathtaking pictures Of Deosai Ski Traverse

Pakistan records highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since December

Pakistan and Russia’s bilateral relationship improving, says Qureshi ahead of FM Lavro's visit today

KE’s settlement process: Aljomaih makes wild allegations against SAPM

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters