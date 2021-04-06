ANL 31.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.55%)
ASC 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
ASL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.7%)
AVN 78.50 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (3.44%)
BOP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
BYCO 10.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.01%)
DGKC 116.48 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (0.85%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.93%)
FCCL 23.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.82%)
FFBL 27.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.16%)
FFL 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.07%)
HASCOL 9.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.58%)
HUBC 81.40 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.42%)
HUMNL 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.33%)
JSCL 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.08%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.14%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.94%)
MLCF 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.67%)
PAEL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.61%)
PIBTL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.9%)
POWER 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
PPL 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.52%)
PRL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.12%)
PTC 8.93 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.02%)
SILK 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 37.71 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.07%)
TRG 132.40 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (4.66%)
UNITY 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.74%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,670 Increased By ▲ 43.93 (0.95%)
BR30 24,018 Increased By ▲ 380.93 (1.61%)
KSE100 43,818 Increased By ▲ 269.6 (0.62%)
KSE30 17,986 Increased By ▲ 134.81 (0.76%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan backs new IMF allocation, US calls for minimum corp tax

  • G20 to extend debt relief for developing world –finmin.
  • Aso keeps China in check against its lending practise.
  • Welcomes Yellen's minimum corporate tax proposal.
Reuters 06 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japan would agree on a new allocation of special drawing rights (SDR) as long as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank help ensure transparency in providing the increased money for poor countries, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday.

Support for low-income countries is among the topics on the agenda at the G7 and G20 meetings, which will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively on the sidelines of the IMF's spring meetings.

Other issues include the outlook for the world economy, COVID responses, international taxation, global warming, green and digital innovation.

Japan has backed a $650 billion increase in IMF's SDRs - which are special monetary reserves that can be turned into hard currencies by members or shared with needier countries.

The G20 major economies are expected to extend debt relief to developing countries by another six months to the year-end, while providing various other measures to alleviate the debt burdens.

"There would be no point to it if SDR expansion is used for paying back debts to China," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting, repeating criticism against China's lending practice to low-income countries.

Speaking on the eve of a virtual gathering of financial leaders from the Group of Seven rich nations and the G20 major economies this week, Aso welcomed US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's calls for the introduction of a global minimum corporate tax rate.

The proposal is a key pillar of President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure spending plan, which proposes an increase in the US corporate tax rate to 28% while eliminating some deductions associated with overseas profits.

"This was a step forward towards a global solution to international taxation," Aso said, adding that Japan has been urging other countries not to engage in competitive reductions in global corporate tax rates.

Japan has cut its corporate tax rates to just below 30%, while the United States lowered its own to 21% amid a global race to offer attractive corporate tax rates over the past several years.

The Biden plan proposes a 21% minimum corporate tax rate, coupled with eliminating exemptions on income from countries that do not enact a minimum tax. The administration says the plan will discourage the shifting of jobs and profits overseas.

Without a global minimum, the United States would again have higher rates than a number of other major economies, tax experts say, while the US proposal could help jump-start negotiations for a tax deal among these economies.

IMF COVID 19 SDR Special Drawing Rights G7 and G20

Japan backs new IMF allocation, US calls for minimum corp tax

Azhar orders steps aimed at arresting surge in prices

Islamic Banking Industry: SBP unveils third 5-year strategic plan

Public debt hits all-time high in Feb

PC’s body to finalize price of PSM assets, wording for EoI

SME financing: Banks can use e-CIB reports of private credit bureaus: SBP

Omar tells NA: Annual capacity payments to IPPs to reach Rs1.455trn by 2023

‘We all want Shanghai’s transaction but at what cost?’: Tabish Gauhar

Basic power tariff of hydel power increased

UK to have traffic light system for travel

PM for finalisation of IT promotion strategy timelines

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters