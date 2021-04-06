ANL 31.17 Decreased By ▼ -3.03 (-8.86%)
SCBA president named in ATC judge’s murder case

NNI 06 Apr 2021

SWABI: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) of the assassination of a Swat Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge with his three family members at Swabi Interchange on Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway. The case was registered on a complaint of the judge’s son at Chota Lahore police station.

Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Latif Afridi and his son are among those named accused in the case.

Other accused include Jamil, Danish Afridi, Jamal Afridi, and Abid Muhammad Shafiq. In addition to them, four unidentified accused have also been included in the FIR.

Separately, the District Police Officer (DPO) said a joint police team conducted raids in Peshawar and Khyber districts and arrested five suspects.

Two vehicles mentioned in the FIR were also recovered from their possession. Slain judge’s son Majid Afridi will have a look at the arrested suspects during an identification parade to confirm whether they were involved in the murder of his father and other family members.

It is pertinent here to mention that some unidentified armed assailants on Sunday killed the ATC judge along with his wife and two children. The incident took place at Ambar Interchange near Swabi when the judge was travelling from Swat to Islamabad. The unidentified armed men sprayed bullets on the vehicle of Aftab Afridi killing the judge, his wife and two children on the spot.

Security guards in the judge’s convoy also sustained injuries. The dead bodies and the injured guards were shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities. The armed men had managed to escape after the incident.

The attack was condemned by Prime Minister Imran Khan. “The perpetrators of this gruesome act will be apprehended and dealt with the full severity of the law,” he said in a tweet.

Kamran Bangash, the KP chief minister’s aide on information, promised that CM Mehmood Khan will himself monitor the investigation.

