President stresses to ensure implementation of SOPs in mosques, Imambargahs

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has urged Ulema and Mashaikh to play their role for ensuring implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 in mosques and Imambargahs during the holy month of Ramadan.

He was virtually speaking at a consultative meeting of Ulema and Mashaikh about observance of Covid-related SOPs in mosques and Imambargahs during Ramadan, here on Monday.

The President appreciated the role of Ulema and Mashaikh in observance of the SOPs during the last Ramadan and emphasized on implementing the same 20-point guidelines in mosques and Imambargahs.

He said the Imams and Khateebs have close interaction with the general public and they should create awareness about these guidelines including wearing face mask, washing hands and maintaining social distance.

The President said people above 65 years of age should avoid visiting mosques. He also suggested that first Juma of Ramazan should be observed as "Juma-e-Nijat" from this pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs Dr Noor-ul Haq Qadri said the Ministry has been in contact with all stakeholders to deal with the situation.

He said the SOPs issued by the government will be implemented in all mosques and Imambargahs with the support of Aimma-e-Masajid.

The Minister said the SOPs adopted by Pakistan last year were appreciated by the world and some countries, including Turkey, also followed those guidelines.

In his virtual remarks, Special Assistant on Health Dr Faisal Sultan said the third wave of the COVID-19 is dangerous and the SOPs should be followed strictly.

He said about one million citizens have so far been vaccinated and it will be continued. In their speeches, Ulema from different schools of thought assured that guidelines will be followed in letter and spirit in mosques across the country like the last year. They gave a number of suggestions to make this campaign successful.

The provincial governors and Ulema and Mashaikh from all four provinces, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan attended the meeting virtually.