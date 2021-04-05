World
Moscow and Washington in high-level contact over Ukraine
- Moscow has assured Washington that there is no cause for concern, Ryabkov added, echoing comments made by the Kremlin, which earlier said Russian military movements near its shared border with Ukraine posed no threat to Ukraine or anyone else.
05 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia and the United States are in contact at the highest level over the situation in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Monday.
Moscow has assured Washington that there is no cause for concern, Ryabkov added, echoing comments made by the Kremlin, which earlier said Russian military movements near its shared border with Ukraine posed no threat to Ukraine or anyone else.
Pakistan expresses solidarity with Kingdom of Jordan after coup attempt
Moscow and Washington in high-level contact over Ukraine
There is need to devise strategy based on timelines to develop IT sector, says PM
CAA extends travel restrictions on incoming flights till April 20, travellers from 22 states not allowed entry under new rules
PPP's Rabbani tables bill seeking to bring powers of Senate at par with NA
PM's Gilgit Baltistan visit postponed due to bad weather
Facebook hack: Stolen data of 533 million users leaked online
Corruption: PM seeks judiciary’s help
Pakistan reports nearly 3000 COVID-19 recoveries as 4323 people test positive in a day
Azhar optimistic about economic prospects
PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3
Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic
Read more stories
Comments