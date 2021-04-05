Markets
Palm oil may test resistance at 3,810 ringgit
- After climbing above 3,749 ringgit, the contract is expected to gain more into 3,810-3,887 ringgit range.
05 Apr 2021
SINGAPORE: Palm oil may test a resistance at 3,810 ringgit per tonne, with a good chance of breaking above this level and rising into 3,887-4,011 ringgit range.
A correction from 4,192 ringgit has completed.
The correction consists of three waves.
The wave B peaked at 4,011 ringgit, which may be revisited.
The current rise is controlled by a set of projection levels on the wave C.
After climbing above 3,749 ringgit, the contract is expected to gain more into 3,810-3,887 ringgit range.
A drop below 3,725 ringgit could signal a reversal of the rise from the March 31 low of 3,495 ringgit.
