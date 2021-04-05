ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

PPI 05 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The provincial government on Sunday decided to close physical classes of grade one to eight across Sindh province from 6th of April for 15 days due to rising cases of Covid-19, however, it added that the classes will be held online with homework, says a notification.

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani also confirmed through a Tweet Sunday that the provincial education ministry had decided to close physical classes upto eight grade in all public and private schools for 15 days from April 6. The minister said that schools would continue delivering online classes through homework.

"Fortunately, no death stemming from coronavirus was reported on Sunday, however, 240 new cases emerged when 8,797 tests were conducted," said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here from CM House.

The announcement comes hours after Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood tweeted that education and health ministers would meet at the NCOC on Tuesday and will decide whether to open or further close educational institutions, adding whatever is decided would be a collective decision of the country’s health and education authorities & NCOC.

The Sindh task force on coronavirus on Friday suggested that the provincial government should close schools for 15 days in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

The suggestion came at a meeting of the provincial task force on coronavirus, which was chaired by Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah here at the CM House. Shah directed Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani to discuss the matter with all the stakeholders and take the decision.

During Friday's meeting, the Sindh government was told that from March 26 to April 1, 2021, a Covid-19 contraction positivity ratio of 4.63 percent was recorded in Karachi, 5 percent in Hyderabad and 1.5 percent in other areas of Sindh. A World Health Organisation representative informed participants that the UK strain of the coronavirus is growing at an alarming rate.

Sindh govt online classes physical classes Grade 1 to 8: homework eight grade

Grade 1 to 8: Sindh govt decides to suspend physical classes from 6th

Azhar optimistic about economic prospects

PC fails to dispose of SIH Lahore, HEC in Q3

Pope slams weapons spending in time of pandemic

Inter-province transport restricted to two days a week

‘Roosevelt Hotel attached by court in Reko-Diq case’

KE issues: PM unhappy with MoE for delay in finalising modalities

Proposed SOEs (Governance and Operation) Bill 2021: Centre seeks indemnity for directors, CEO

ATC judge, wife and two children killed in firing

Ramazan will begin on 14th, says Fawad

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.