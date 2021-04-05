Pseudo literacy trap

Educated illiterate. Uneducated literate. Call it whatever it is this unnoticed cadre that has added chaos and danger to the already insecure world that we live in. Most discourse centers around the illiterate, the poor and their inability to do their best. What about those who can and still don’t. What about those who know and still ignore. What about those who should but will not. It is this class that gets away with most criticism. It is this class that creates the real divide. Consider this- An exclusive shop selling expensive groceries. A lady and her two children walk in wearing the “A” brands and the hip gear but no masks. The shopkeeper is wearing a mask but does not have the courage to tell these “highly educated” illiterates to wear one. This is the “aware educated” lot for you.

The illiterate are apparent and visible. The literate are not apparent and are visible in a more sophisticated environment that covers up the mental illiteracy of this class. They are so used to covering their tracks in the guise of nice talks, superior mannerisms, intellectual discussions that the crassness of their mindsets remains a hesitant topic. This class has largely escaped too much attention as they are supposed to be the pillars of a developed society. Most of them have degrees of some mention. They are either self-made or professionals who have made it. They are the so called upper middle to upper lower class people who are admired for their educational and professional prowess. They live in better off conditions and are stated to be role models of society. This is more of a myth than reality for many of them due to their attitude:

1 Rent for hard work- In underdeveloped countries the rich are always the exploiters as they have the monopoly of money, position and power. The poor are huge in numbers but voiceless. Both these segments are under criticism most of the time. The rich because of their ruthlessness and the poor because of their carelessness. The role model class is this “educated” professional middle class who has earned great academic credentials by earning scholarships, etc., has been appointed on good positions and become the sought after brand names by writing and speaking on forums that matter. Unfortunately, not all of them, but many of them, misuse this public trust. Pakistan does not have many PhDs and research writers. Those who do then become the trophy CVs for everything. Some of them have such impressive list of accomplishments that we see on social media that we are in awe of them. This exclusivity “entitles them” of demanding exclusive treatment. We will see their names in many academic advisory boards, think tanks and government task forces. In reality those very “learned” people are the ones whose children will get the prized scholarships in overseas universities but will be seen throwing litter out of their cars and having weddings with minimum regard to masks or SOPs.

2 Licence to ignore- This segment of the better off professional middle class is intelligent and aware. They know how to use their space, their degrees and their voice. They use their humble backgrounds to create videos and interviews that win applause and inspiration. They use this amplified image to then ignore many rules and regulations. They will jump ahead of queues for many benefits. They will go to conferences to read papers but will accommodate family members to have all expense paid trips. They will be patronized by development agencies to act as consultants on their projects. With their great writing ability and credentials, they will write authentic reports coloured by the agenda of the development agency that may be trying to justify a failure or influencing a certain decision in a certain direction. This may involve ignoring norms, ethics and values but due to their credentials nobody dare doubt them.

Righting the wrongs- These so called “role models” become almost untouchable. Even if they commit grave violations they are protected by a lobby of their kind. A couple of years ago, an ex-Vice Chancellor of Punjab University was arrested on the basis of hiring against all rules, charges of sexual harassment, etc. The media and social media put such pressure on “Is this the way to treat your teachers” campaign that the investigative agency had to bow under pressure and release them. Similarly, their superior knowledge makes them seek and make rules to protect themselves. They are the ones who when events are banned give alternatives of staging them in places out for rent that are not under the scrutiny of the law enforcing agencies. They will give you “advise” on how to twist the perks in a way where friends can benefit as well.

Their method of undue influence is not through money but through CVs. Their academic achievements plus awards plethora act as a push bribe to get away with many things. Their “self-madeness”, “humble backgrounds” and academic achievements” place them on a pedestal that is difficult to dislodge. This “higher status” makes them immune to scrutiny that normally the rich and the privileged get. They are protected by a coterie of their likes. Very few in this country are that “literate” and have the ability to see through their technical incorrectness. This gives them an edge they use to gain unfair advantage. That is why harassment is one of the highest in universities. Professors are too holy to be taken on.

“Educated” and “literate” are words that need to be redefined. While “literacy” literally means those who can write, “educated” literally means those who can accrue academic degrees. What it fails to capture is the difference all these credentials have or have not made to the attitude, approach and thinking. Human beings become victim of their own egos. In rich it is because of money, in poor because of ignorance but what excuse does those who are the most aware and the most learned have? What excuse do these people who have gone through the rigour of achievement and life have? What excuse does those who are teaching others to be better humans and professionals have? They are also ego slaves. Their ego is built upon their superior knowledge and credentials. But paper degrees do not reflect the soundness of character, the refinement of the mind and the sensitivity of the soul. That perhaps is why many saints and sufis despite not having degrees, positions of power are still revered and followed despite not being there physically. Like cash, CVs if accumulated for only status accumulation, make you intellectually and emotionally bankrupt. There are none more illiterate than those who are educated but suffer from behaviour illiteracy. “Those who know and do not do, really do not know,” Stephen Covey.

