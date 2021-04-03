Social media rules: IHC gives govt a month to prepare report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Friday, gave a month to the government committee for preparing a report on the social media rules introduced last year.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directions while hearing the petition of the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), the Pakistan Bar Council, and a TikToker, Ashfaq Jutt.

The PFUJ has urged the court to strike down the Removal and Blocking of Unlawful Online Content (Procedure, Oversight and Safeguards), Rules, 2020, saying that the rules are unconstitutional.

During the hearing, the Attorney General for Pakistan, Khalid Jawed Khan, informed that the prime minister has constituted a committee to review the social media rules.

Justice Minallah welcomed the step taken by the federal government and expressed hope that the report would be prepared by the committee, in light of the objections and recommendations of all the stakeholders.

The IHC chief justice asked the attorney general whether he was assisting the government committee or not.

Khalid Jawed replied that a lawyer was already included in the committee, whereas, the AG Office was also ready to assist them if needed.

He told the court that a month was given to the committee to finalise its report.

The petitioner’s counsel contended that the court had earlier given a month to the federal government; however, no progress was made except for the constitution of a committee on the last day of the deadline.

He also raised objections to the committee members and pleaded with the court to order the inclusion of stakeholders in the government committee.

The bench said that the federal government has formed its own committee and those having objections to it could move the court.

The counsel said that the court directives were about including stakeholders in the consultations.

Justice Minallah remarked that the stakeholders could provide their written recommendations to the committee, and the committee would formulate rules in accordance with the suggestions.

The counsel said that the opposition should also be included in the committee.

The AGP said that he has also thought about it but it would increase the timeframe of preparing a report up to three months.

The IHC CJ remarked that the court would not run on the basis of the concerns, and the doors are open for everyone if anyone finds something wrong.

Later, the bench gave one-month time to the government committee to prepare a report regarding the social media rules, and deferred the hearing till May 10th.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on March 29, 2021, had constituted a Committee on rules for the regulation of social media to protect the fundamental rights of freedom of speech and the right to information.

The committee headed by Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari also comprises Parliamentary Secretary on Law and Justice Maleeka Ali Bukhari, Senator Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, and the chairman PTA.

The Committee shall submit its report along with recommendations regarding the matter to the prime minister within one month.

