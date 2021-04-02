ANL 34.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.58%)
ASC 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-2.49%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.89%)
DGKC 118.10 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.76%)
EPCL 54.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.09%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.91%)
FFBL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.49%)
FFL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
HASCOL 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
HUBC 81.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.14%)
JSCL 19.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.54%)
KAPCO 38.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.47%)
KEL 3.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.07 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.88%)
MLCF 44.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.47%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.87%)
PIBTL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.37%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
SNGP 38.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.28%)
TRG 136.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.20 (-2.29%)
UNITY 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.04%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 4.68 (0.1%)
BR30 24,448 Increased By ▲ 14.81 (0.06%)
KSE100 44,301 Decreased By ▼ -127.15 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,170 Decreased By ▼ -71.85 (-0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
No ill-effects from international return for Ibrahimovic: Pioli

Reuters 02 Apr 2021

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned from his international comeback with Sweden fit and healthy and is available to face Sampdoria in Serie A on Saturday, coach Stefano Pioli said.

Ibrahimovic came out of international retirement to compete for Sweden for the first time in five years last week, making an assist in each of his two starts for his country in World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Kosovo.

Milan's top goalscorer this season with 15 Serie A goals, Ibrahimovic had only just returned from injury before the international break, but Pioli said the busy schedule has not affected the 39-year-old.

"He's fine, we are happy both for the national team and for him being back here with us," Pioli told a news conference on Friday.

"Ibra tired? I did not find him tired, the training was at excellent levels. He came back energized and everything is fine."

Milan are second in the Serie A standings ahead of the resumption of domestic action, six points behind leaders Inter Milan having played one game more.

Pioli has been keen to emphasise the club's target is not to challenge for the title this campaign but to secure a top-four finish and Champions League football for next season and has called on his players to get the job done in the coming months.

"Milan are one of the surprises of the league, because we have 17 points more than last year (at the same stage of the season)," Pioli added.

"Seventy-five points could be the right threshold to finish in the top four but it is difficult to calculate, there are many direct clashes, very tough matches.

"We believe in what we do. We just have to show we can do it until the very end. Ten games left are a lot."

