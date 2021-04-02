Jurisdiction in Huawei exec's case for US judge to decide: Canada

VANCOUVER: Canada's attorney general on Thursday fired back at defence accusations of US jurisdictional overreach in Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition case, saying the issue is ultimately for a trial judge to decide.

Meng's lawyers argued this week that her alleged crimes took place in Hong Kong and had no direct link to the United States.

If Canada sends her to the United States to face trial on bank fraud and conspiracy charges, they further argued, it would be violating international law on legal jurisdictions.

Canadian government lawyer Robert Frater said the jurisdiction matter must be left to Canada's justice minister -- who has the final say on extraditions -- and a US trial judge.

"This is a matter that can really only be properly litigated before a US trial judge," Frater said, adding that the defence arguments' "flaws run so wide and so deep I scarcely know where to begin."

For more than two years, the Chinese businesswoman has been fighting being sent to the United States, which alleges she misled investment bank HSBC by distancing Huawei from its subsidiary Skycom and its activities in Iran that breached US sanctions.

Both Meng and Huawei deny any wrongdoing.