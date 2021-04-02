ANL 34.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.32%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
AVN 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.09%)
DGKC 117.75 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.46%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.68%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
HASCOL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.03%)
HUBC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.27%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.18%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.47%)
MLCF 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.02%)
PAEL 32.49 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.44%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
PPL 86.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
PRL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.47%)
PTC 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
TRG 138.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.07%)
UNITY 28.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.45%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 19.65 (0.42%)
BR30 24,465 Increased By ▲ 31.79 (0.13%)
KSE100 44,478 Increased By ▲ 49.85 (0.11%)
KSE30 18,264 Increased By ▲ 21.76 (0.12%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

  • Jotting down vitals on a small note pad, Sbayni said she had already attended to at least 10 Covid-19 patients that day with more expected to follow.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

DAMASCUS: Inside the emergency room of a hospital of the Syrian capital, an elderly woman with Covid-19 waited for a bed at an intensive care unit packed with coronavirus patients.

Sitting on a wheelchair barely an arms-length from another patient, the woman in her seventies tilted her head back as a doctor wedged between them covered her face with an oxygen mask.

"We receive many cases who need a ventilator, and there are many patients who need intensive care," said the doctor, Asma Sbayni of Mouwasat Hospital, one of the largest in Damascus.

"Unfortunately, there are many critical cases who die in front of us... We can't do anything for them" the 26-year-old told AFP, only her eyes visible beneath a veil and two masks.

In mid-March, a health ministry official said intensive care units (ICUs) dedicated to coronavirus patients had reached full capacity across the capital for the first time since coronavirus swept into Syria.

The latest virus surge which many are referring to as a "third wave" has overwhelmed hospitals to the extent that Covid-19 patients are being transferred outside the city for treatment, according to the health ministry.

Authorities have responded by urging compliance with safety measures but stopped short of imposing a strict lockdown, which could aggravate Syria's economic crisis.

Jotting down vitals on a small note pad, Sbayni said she had already attended to at least 10 Covid-19 patients that day with more expected to follow.

"Sometimes we get more than 40 Covid-19 cases per day and this is more than we can handle," she said, an oximeter tied around her neck.

