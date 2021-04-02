Markets
New York cotton
02 Apr 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
May'21 80.75 81.52 77.75 77.95 13:19 77.95 -2.93 22212 80.88
Apr 01
Jul'21 82.17 82.82 79.12 79.27 13:19 79.27 -2.90 17903 82.17
Apr 01
Oct'21 80.85 80.85 78.22 78.22 02:23 78.22 -2.48 5 80.70
Apr 01
=================================================================================
