ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Wagah land route: PHMA asks cabinet to allow import of low-cost cotton, yarn from India

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) zonal chairman Faisal Mehboob Sheikh and...
Recorder Report 02 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) zonal chairman Faisal Mehboob Sheikh and chief coordinator Adil Butt on Thursday asked the federal cabinet to allow import of low cost cotton and yarn from India through Wagah land route, as the ECC has already given its approval in this regard with a view to providing level-playing field to the value-added knitwear industry.

In a joint statement, PHMA leadership asked the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and his team to take this bold decision which is vital for the smooth running of the industry.

Faisal Mehboob Sheikh said that the decision to lift the ban on import of cotton and yarn from India will greatly support the country’s value-added knitwear sector, besides contributing towards stabilizing the national economy through uplift in export.

He said that local production of cotton was not sufficient to meet the domestic demand of the textile Industry. Hence, the knitwear sector suggests the cabinet to allow duty-free import of yarn from India so that exporters could achieve their production targets.

He said that it was most crucial to allow import of cotton yarn from neighbouring country through Wagah border as the quality yarn is not available and prices are also multiplied to manifolds.

He demanded that the government to also abolish all duties and taxes on import of Cotton yarn from everywhere, as it is the raw material of value-added textile sector in order to sustain and achieve milestone in enhancement of exports.

Moreover, to turn vision of the Prime Minister for enhancement of exports into reality and to control the declining trend in exports, the government should freeze the special tariffs of 7.5 cents for electricity and $ 6.5 for gas for at least next three years and provide uninterrupted electricity and gas, providing level playing field and competitive environment to enhance their export efficiency and materialize all exports orders.

The value-added knitwear sector emphasized that the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for industrialization, increasing exports, creating trade surplus, generation of employment opportunities and earning precious foreign exchange shall become possible only when raw material cotton yarn and uninterrupted supply of utilities is ensured on special tariffs approved for export-oriented industries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

