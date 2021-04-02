Markets
Currency notes: exchange rates
02 Apr 2021
KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
USD 154.83 151.27
GBP 213.38 208.46
EUR 181.53 177.35
JPY 1.3999 1.3676
SAR 41.32 40.28
AED 42.16 41.17
