Currency notes: exchange rates

KARACHI: Exchange rates for Currency Notes issued by the Treasury Management Division of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) here on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

================================= EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES ================================= CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ================================= USD 154.83 151.27 GBP 213.38 208.46 EUR 181.53 177.35 JPY 1.3999 1.3676 SAR 41.32 40.28 AED 42.16 41.17 =================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021