ANL 34.75 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-8.55%)
ASC 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.9%)
ASL 23.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 84.40 Decreased By ▼ -5.60 (-6.22%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.99%)
BYCO 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.38%)
DGKC 117.21 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.33%)
EPCL 54.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.58%)
FCCL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 26.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.36%)
FFL 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.22%)
HASCOL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.47%)
HUBC 81.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.49%)
HUMNL 6.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.22%)
JSCL 18.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-8.32%)
KAPCO 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
KEL 3.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.01%)
LOTCHEM 15.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.25%)
MLCF 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.14%)
PAEL 32.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.12%)
PIBTL 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
POWER 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
PPL 86.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.31%)
PRL 25.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-3.85%)
PTC 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.49%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.68%)
SNGP 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
TRG 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-7.16%)
UNITY 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.28%)
WTL 1.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -39.46 (-0.83%)
BR30 24,433 Decreased By ▼ -507.31 (-2.03%)
KSE100 44,428 Decreased By ▼ -159.75 (-0.36%)
KSE30 18,242 Decreased By ▼ -26.43 (-0.14%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,530
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
672,931
497424hr
Sindh
265,680
Punjab
223,181
Balochistan
19,576
Islamabad
58,557
KPK
88,099
Raw sugar recovers from 3-month low; coffee, cocoa gain

  • May raw sugar rose 0.7% to 14.88 cents per lb.
  • "We forecast the global market in an 8.5 million tonne surplus in both 2020/21 and in 2021/22. In 2021/22, production will recover in the EU, Thailand and Russia among others," said Fitch Solutions.
Reuters 01 Apr 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE recovered on Thursday amid upbeat sentiment in the wider financial markets and after setting a three-month low in the prior session. Coffee and cocoa also rose.

SUGAR

May raw sugar rose 0.7% to 14.88 cents per lb at 1259 GMT, after setting a low of 14.67 cents on Wednesday.

Dealers said sugar price risks were to the downside with easing supply tightness, but added Wednesday's low might hold given uncertainty over the uncertainty about the upcoming Brazilian harvest.

"We forecast the global market in an 8.5 million tonne surplus in both 2020/21 and in 2021/22. In 2021/22, production will recover in the EU, Thailand and Russia among others," said Fitch Solutions.

Indian sugar mills' output rose by nearly a fifth year on year to 27.76 million tonnes in the first six months of the 2020/21 marketing year, a trade body said.

May white sugar rose 1.4% to $425.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee rose 0.6% to $1.2425 per lb, having hit a 1-1/2 month low of $1.2050 on Wednesday.

Arabica remains underpinned by the prospect of less output in Brazil with the 2021/22 harvest - an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle.

Coffee production from Brazil's Cooxupe, the world's largest coffee co-op, is seen falling by almost a third in 2021, Cooxupe said.

Coffee maker Lavazza expects revenues to rebound this year, reaching at least the levels it achieved in 2019, its CEO said.

May robusta coffee fell 0.7% to $1,333 a tonne.

Local coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam fell this week versus last on weak demand, dealers said.

COCOA

May New York cocoa rose 2.5% to $2,408 a tonne.

Top cocoa producer Ivory Coast said it has lowered its cocoa farmgate price by 9% to 750 CFA francs ($1.35) per kilogramme for the 2020/21 mid-crop, following poor sales caused by the coronavirus crisis.

May London cocoa rose 1.1% to 1,711 pounds per tonne.

