Pakistan
IHC summons chairman PARC in contempt case
- The court summoned PARC chairman and adjourned hearing till two weeks.
01 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) in person in a contempt of court case regarding the restoration of employees.
A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case against PARC filed by petitioner Zahid Akram.
Petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani adopted the stance that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had restored 269 employees in PARC. The court had turned down the decision but it was not implemented by the PARC.
The court summoned PARC chairman and adjourned hearing till two weeks.
Federal Cabinet rejects summary of sugar & cotton import from India
IHC summons chairman PARC in contempt case
Govt makes Broadsheet Inquiry Commission report public after approval from cabinet
Pakistan's Exports cross US$ 2.3bn mark in March
CanSinoBIO says COVID-19 shot may be less effective over time
Pakistan reports nearly 5000 coronavirus cases in 24 hours
Peshawar High Court removes ban on TikTok
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
Four people, including child, shot and killed in California
Ban on cotton, sugar imports from India lifted
OPEC+ expected to stay cautious in face of market jitters
UN envoy urges action to prevent Myanmar 'civil war'
Read more stories
Comments