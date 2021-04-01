IHC summons chairman PARC in contempt case

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad high Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) in person in a contempt of court case regarding the restoration of employees.

A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case against PARC filed by petitioner Zahid Akram.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani adopted the stance that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had restored 269 employees in PARC. The court had turned down the decision but it was not implemented by the PARC.

The court summoned PARC chairman and adjourned hearing till two weeks.