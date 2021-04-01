SHC permits Khuhro to travel abroad till May 19

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday ordered the federal government to take out Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Nisar Khuhro’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A high court bench headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the plea filed by Khuhro seeking removal of his name from no-fly list to travel abroad. The court permitted him to travel abroad from April 9 till May 19.

During the hearing, a National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor stated before the court that the NAB is conducting inquiries against Khuhro, he might not fly back home after travelling abroad. He pleaded with the court to not permit him to go out of the country.

The Khuhro’s counsel argued that his client’s family lives abroad. He did not meet his family due to coronavirus and lockdown, the kawyer argued He pleaded with the court that his client should be allowed to meet his family.Khuhro stated in his petition that he wants to travel to the United States (US) to meet his family settled there.