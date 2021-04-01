World
India's daily new infections highest in more than five months
01 Apr 2021
NEW DELHI: India reported 72,330 new COVID-19 infections overnight, data from the health ministry showed on Thursday, the highest since Oct. 11.
India's overall caseload stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-most affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil.
The country reported 459 deaths, taking the total to 162,927, the data showed.
