CDWP approves 4 projects worth Rs24bn

ISLAMABAD: The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) approved four development projects with a cumulative estimated cost of Rs24 billion related to health and physical planning and housing.

The CDWP met with Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan in the chair at P-Block Secretariat on Wednesday.

Senior officials from the Planning Commission and the federal ministries/divisions also participated in the meeting, while representatives from the provincial governments participated through video conferences.

Three projects related to health at the cost of Rs17.10 billion were presented in the meeting.

The first project presented namely, “Development of Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System with Public Health Laboratories Network and Workforce Development for Transition of Field Epidemiology & Laboratory Training Program” worth Rs4.544 billion, second project namely, “Strengthening of 12 DHQ Hospitals Building Capacity to Respond to COVID-19/any future Pandemic in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa” worth Rs6.513 billion and third project presented namely, “COVID-19 Response and National Calamities program” at the cost of Rs6.044 billion were approved by the CDWP forum.

A project of physical planning and housing presented in the meeting namely, “Construction of Session Division in Mauve Area Sector G-11/4 Islamabad” valued at Rs6.95 billion was also approved by the CDWP.

