Pylon’s fall suspends power supply to Landi Kotal

PESHAWAR: Forceful windstorm collapsed 132 KV line power supply tower that fell down in Bagyari area of sub-division Jamrud which has caused suspension of electricity supply to Landi Kotal.

The Senior Division Officer (SDO) Shakirullah while confirming the incident said that last night heavy wind capsized the high tension pylon and cut the power supply to the whole sun-division of Landi Kotal.

He said that a team of Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) had been dispatched to the area to resume the electricity however it will take time to restart the power supply.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021