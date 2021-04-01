Ukrainian envoy meets COAS

RAWALPINDI: Ukrainian Ambassador to Pakistan Markian Chuchuk Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ, said an Inter Services Public Relations statement.

The Inter Services Public Relations statement said that during the meeting matters of mutual interest, regional security and enhanced bilateral & defence cooperation came under discussion.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Pakistan attached great importance to furthering bilateral relations with Ukraine in all domains.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.