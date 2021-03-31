ANL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.93%)
ASC 15.29 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.27%)
ASL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.94%)
AVN 90.00 Increased By ▲ 1.83 (2.08%)
BOP 8.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.31%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.84%)
EPCL 55.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
FCCL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.01%)
FFBL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.48%)
FFL 14.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.58%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.24%)
HUMNL 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.41%)
JSCL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.2%)
KAPCO 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.61%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 15.98 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.14%)
MLCF 44.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.29%)
PAEL 33.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.17%)
PIBTL 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 87.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.46%)
PRL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.24%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.75%)
SNGP 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.01%)
TRG 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.40 (-3.46%)
UNITY 29.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,769 Decreased By ▼ -2.5 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,940 Decreased By ▼ -171.37 (-0.68%)
KSE100 44,588 Increased By ▲ 96.82 (0.22%)
KSE30 18,269 Increased By ▲ 10.38 (0.06%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Erdogan eyes May visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

  • God willing, we will have a new Bayram together with our brothers by visiting Shusha after the Ramadan feast, Erdogan.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday he planned to visit Nagorno-Karabakh in May, a trip likely to further anger Armenia following its defeat to Azerbaijan in a war over the region.

Erdogan said he would visit Shusha, a historic city which fell to Azerbaijani forces in the closing days of last year's six-week war, immediately after Bayram celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in mid-May.

"God willing, we will have a new Bayram together with our brothers by visiting Shusha after the Ramadan feast," Erdogan said in televised remarks.

"We will stand by the sides of our Azerbaijani brothers, protecting our Turkic values in Nagorno-Karabakh."

Last year's war saw Azerbaijan regain swathes of territory it lost during a six-year conflict that killed tens of thousands as the Soviet Union collapsed in the early 1990s.

Erdogan backed Azerbaijan diplomatically during last year's conflict while Armenia's position was supported by its traditional allies in Europe and the United States.

Turkey has also been a major supplier of weapons to Azerbaijan -- including drones that played a decisive role in the war -- and has historically poor relations with Armenia.

Erdogan's visit to Shusha could be prove to be especially painful to Armenians because many view the ancient city as the primary centre of Armenian culture in Karabakh.

Armenia's heavy defeat has been followed by waves of protests and political instability that put pressure on Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan -- who had promised a swift victory -- to quit.

Pashinyan announced last weekend that he will resign in April but stay in office until parliamentary elections due on June 20.

Tayyip Erdogan Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh

Erdogan eyes May visit to Nagorno-Karabakh

Shaukat Tareen likely to be appointed as SAPM on Finance

PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

ECC allows Sugar, Cotton import from India

BioNTech-Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 100% effective on 12-15 year olds: study

Pakistan reports 4757 new COVID-19 infections, 78 deaths in 24 hours

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters