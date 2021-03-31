PM Imran chairs NCC meeting over COVID-19, says can’t afford lockdown

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the National Coordination Committee (NCC) on COVID-19 after his recovery from the virus.

The premier presided over the meeting via video link from his Bani Gala residence. He held a telephonic conversation with the chief ministers of the four provinces and directed them to ensure the strict enforcement of SOPs.

The committee decided to launch a countrywide drive to promote the use of masks among the masses. It also gave a detailed briefing on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccine to PM Imran.

The premier also ruled out imposing a lockdown stating, “We can’t afford the lockdown and the implementation of the SOPs will have to be ensured to control the virus.”

Moreover, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said that no decision regarding a complete lockdown has been made. He added the prime minister is now doing well.