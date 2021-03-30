Technology
Facebook's chief revenue officer to leave later this year
Updated 30 Mar 2021
Facebook Chief Revenue Officer David Fischer said Tuesday he will leave the social media company toward the end of this year, in a post on his verified Facebook profile.
"I am immensely proud of all that we have accomplished over the past eleven years, and am optimistic about the path the company is on," he wrote in the post.
Fischer oversees Facebook's advertising business and manages its sales and marketing teams worldwide.
