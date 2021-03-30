Pakistan
Opening of bank branches on March 31 to collect taxes
- SBP has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on the day till such time necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.
30 Mar 2021
KARACHI: The field officers of SBP Banking Services Corporation and authorized branches of National Bank of Pakistan would observe extended banking hours till 6:00 P.M. on Wednesday to facilitate the collection of Government duties and receipts.
For this purpose a special clearing has been arranged at 5:00 P.M. on the same day by the National Institutional Facilitation Technology, said SBP release on Tuesday.
Thus, SBP has advised all banks to keep their concerned branches open on the day till such time necessary to facilitate the special clearing for Government transactions by the NIFT.
