50 officials from Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain observe air force drill in Pakistan

Around 50 officials from Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain have arrived in Pakistan as observers at the multinational air exercise, “ACES Meet 2021-1,” PAF spokesperson said.

As per the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) spokesperson, the exercise kicked off on Monday at a launch ceremony at the Operational Air Base of the PAF.

The ACES Meet is an aerial exercise to maximise combat readiness of participating air forces through air-to-air combat training.

Moreover, PAF, the Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) and United States Air Force (USAF) will be participating in the exercise.

Air Vice Marshal Waqas Ahmed Sulehri, Deputy Chief of Air Staff (Operations), PAF was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the exercise.

Addressing the exercise participants, he said, “International exercises are new neither for the participants nor for the Airpower Center of Excellence. However, this particular cycle of ACES Meet is unique because participating air forces bring along a vast experience of combat operations, whether in counterterrorism or composite flying domains. Therefore, this platform must be fully utilized to share the invaluable experiences for mutual benefits."

Defence Attaches of Jordan & Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Air Attaché of United States of America also attended the ceremony.