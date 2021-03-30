ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
DGKC 119.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.65%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,790 Decreased By ▼ -127.17 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,317 Decreased By ▼ -115.11 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,200 Decreased By ▼ -64.54 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm falls on weak demand from top buyers, March data awaited

  • The USDA is scheduled to release its annual US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures fell more than 2.5% on Tuesday, on track for a fourth session of drop in five, as weak demand from top buyers India and China weighed on market sentiment ahead of March output and export data.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange dropped 2.67% to 3,647 ringgit ($880.07) a tonne by the midday break, after rising 1.5% on Monday.

"China was again quiet as margins were in negative zone, while cash market participants were on the sidelines," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oil broker Sunvin Group, adding that importers from India also did not buy any fresh crude palm oil shipments.

Market participants are now waiting for Malaysian Palm Oil Board data on March production and exports, likely to be released later this week.

Traders were also cautious ahead of the US Department of Agriculture's (USDA) quarterly stocks and planting intention reports, a Kuala Lumpur-based trader said.

The USDA is scheduled to release its annual US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.11%, while its palm oil contract was up 0.51%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were little changed.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

China Oil Palm Sunvin Group Anilkumar Bagani

Palm falls on weak demand from top buyers, March data awaited

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters