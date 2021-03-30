ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 10.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.71%)
DGKC 119.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.5%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.65%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,735 Decreased By ▼ -8.4 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,790 Decreased By ▼ -127.17 (-0.51%)
KSE100 44,317 Decreased By ▼ -115.11 (-0.26%)
KSE30 18,200 Decreased By ▼ -64.54 (-0.35%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT soybeans decline on US weather, positioning ahead of USDA

  • Analysts expect the USDA's March 31 planting intentions report to show an expansion in US plantings of corn and soybeans compared to last year, while March 1 soybean stocks are expected to be down 32% from a year earlier.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures closed lower on Monday, following as corn futures slid on favorable US crop weather and position-squaring ahead of key reports due this week from the US Department of Agriculture, traders said.

  • CBOT May soybeans settled down 7-1/2 cents at $13.93 per bushel, with new-crop November down 2-3/4 cents at $12.04-1/2.

  • CBOT May soymeal ended down $5.90 at $398.10 per short ton.

  • CBOT May soyoil rose 0.48 cent to settle at 52.96 cents per pound, supported by tightening global vegoil supplies and strength in Malaysian palm oil futures.

  • Farmers had harvested 71% of Brazil's soy area through last Thursday, below the 76% harvested at the same time last year, AgRural said.

  • Analysts expect the USDA's March 31 planting intentions report to show an expansion in US plantings of corn and soybeans compared to last year, while March 1 soybean stocks are expected to be down 32% from a year earlier.

    • Commodity funds hold a sizable net long position in CBOT soybean futures, leaving the market prone to long liquidation ahead of the USDA's stocks and plantings reports, which have a history of jolting the futures market.

  • The USDA reported export inspections of US soybeans in the latest week at 425,364 tonnes, the smallest weekly tally since July 2020 but nonetheless in line with trade expectations.

CBOT CBOT wheat CBOT corn CBOT soybean CBOT soyoil CBOT May corn

CBOT soybeans decline on US weather, positioning ahead of USDA

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters