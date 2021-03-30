Coronavirus Section: 144 imposed in Quetta for 15 days

QUETTA: The concerned authorities on Monday imposed section 144 in Quetta for 15 days in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

As per the notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the district government has banned the gathering of five or more people across the province.

The local health department has directed to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designated to control the pandemic of coronavirus. The law enforcement agencies have also been informed about the directives.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 659,116. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,256.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,525 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 6,229 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,491 in Sindh, 2,283 in KP, 559 in Islamabad, 344 in Azad Kashmir, 206 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Furthermore 264,889 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 215,227 in Punjab 85,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56,450 in Islamabad, 19,525 in Balochistan, 12,484 in Azad Kashmir and 5,010 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 10,107,095 coronavirus tests. 598,197 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,055 patients are in critical condition.