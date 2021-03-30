ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Coronavirus Section: 144 imposed in Quetta for 15 days

INP 30 Mar 2021

QUETTA: The concerned authorities on Monday imposed section 144 in Quetta for 15 days in the wake of increasing cases of coronavirus.

As per the notification issued by the Home and Tribal Affairs Department, the district government has banned the gathering of five or more people across the province.

The local health department has directed to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) designated to control the pandemic of coronavirus. The law enforcement agencies have also been informed about the directives.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 41 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 659,116. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 14,256.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 4,525 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 6,229 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,491 in Sindh, 2,283 in KP, 559 in Islamabad, 344 in Azad Kashmir, 206 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Furthermore 264,889 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 215,227 in Punjab 85,531 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 56,450 in Islamabad, 19,525 in Balochistan, 12,484 in Azad Kashmir and 5,010 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 10,107,095 coronavirus tests. 598,197 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 3,055 patients are in critical condition.

Coronavirus NCOC SOPs COVID19 coronavirus cases Tribal Affairs Department

Coronavirus Section: 144 imposed in Quetta for 15 days

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Constitution of board for PSM subsidiary proposed

Six schoolchildren crushed to death

AGP to conduct audit of NJS

Hammad Azhar to replace Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.