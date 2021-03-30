A major setback for govt

The Supreme Court has restored the local governments in Punjab and declared Section 3 of the Punjab Local Government Act, 2019, ultra vires of the Constitution.

This development, however, constitutes a major setback for the PTI government. The opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was expected to build on this significant development as a base from which to achieve more success. Unfortunately, however, the opposition alliance appears to have failed to cash in on this opportunity. It is in tatters following the appointment of Yousuf Raza Gilani as Leader of Opposition in Senate. Both Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) are now openly making allegations against each other. A major split in the PDM was expected, it is highly disappointing nevertheless.

Tehseen Warraich (Lahore)

