TSX falls due to subdued commodity-linked stocks

  • The energy sector dropped 1.4%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.72 points, or 0.1%, at 18,733.86.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, as energy and mining shares tracked subdued commodities, although optimism about an economic recovery capped losses.

The energy sector dropped 1.4%, while the materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%.

At 9:50 a.m. ET (13:50 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was down 18.72 points, or 0.1%, at 18,733.86.

Miners SilverCrest Metals Inc and Endeavour Silver Corp down 4.4% and 3.6% respectively, were the biggest decliners on the index.

The financials sector slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector rose 0.4%.

On the TSX, 85 issues were higher, while 143 issues declined for a 1.68-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 17.42 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were all-terrain vehicle maker BRP Inc, which climbed 3.7%, and pharmaceuticals OrganiGram Holdings Inc, which rose 3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd and ClearStream Energy Services Inc.

The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 33 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 38.80 million shares.

