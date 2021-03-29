ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar slumps to three-month low, coffee also down

  • May raw sugar fell by 0.12 cents, or 0.8%, to 15.07 cents per lb.
  • "The funds, who started the year in a very ebullient mood (on sugar), seem to be throwing in the towel as prices fall through key support levels," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly market update.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a three-month low on Monday as funds continued to liquidate long positions established during a run-up in prices earlier this year, while coffee also fell.

SUGAR

May raw sugar fell by 0.12 cents, or 0.8%, to 15.07 cents per lb at 1217 GMT after slipping to a three-month low of 14.97 cents.

Dealers said price charts had become more bearish after recent weakness, while concern about nearby supply tightness had eased partly due to a stronger-than-expected finish to the harvest in key exporter Thailand.

Funds cut their bullish bets on raw sugar in the week to March 23, data from the US Commodity Trading Commission showed on Friday.

"The funds, who started the year in a very ebullient mood (on sugar), seem to be throwing in the towel as prices fall through key support levels," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly market update.

Weak demand in Europe linked to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic also weighed on sentiment.

May white sugar fell by $3.90, or 0.9%, to $433.20 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee fell by 1.70 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.2680 per lb.

Dealers noted funds were also scaling back long positions in arabica coffee.

May robusta coffee fell by $17, or 2.4%, to $1,398 a tonne.

Vietnam coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have fallen 17% from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes, the General Statistics Office said on Monday.

COCOA

May New York cocoa rose by $17, or 0.7%, to $2,475 a tonne.

Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.643 million tonnes between Oct. 1 and March 28, exporters estimated on Monday, down 0.1% from 1.645 million tonnes over the same period last season.

May London cocoa rose by 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,740 pounds a tonne.

Arabica coffee cocoa beans coffee prices Raw sugar prices Raw sugar futures cocoa producer sugar market coffee producer

Raw sugar slumps to three-month low, coffee also down

Govt decides to remove Hafeez Shaikh as finance minister

Pakistan supports Saudi Arabia's 'Green Middle East' initiative, says PM

Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters